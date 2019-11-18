Some say it’s too soon for Christmas, but genealogist Norma Meier would disagree.
“Silent Night” sounded from speakers at the French Heritage Museum as the museum’s Nativity Display made its debut during the weekend.
The vintage and antique nativity collections cover nearly all the flat surfaces in the museum and range in origin from French, German, Italian, Mexican and Japanese.
Some scenes contain 50 unique, hand-made pieces representing the biblical scene, Meier said.
“These are not ordinary scenes but much-embellished vignettes with countless trees, animals and primitive implements,” she said.
Hand-carved wooden pieces collected from the wood carvers at Christmas markets in Germany are among the pieces in the largest scene on the museum’s west side. The set, carved from spiritually symbolic linden wood, is displayed in a 100-year-old stable.
Another set is displayed in a rare stable hand-carved by a shepherd in the hills of Washington state — the same location and profession of Meier’s great-great-uncle, Albert Purdy.
Tradition says Saint Francis of Assisi created the first nativity 700 years ago in Italy in 1223 using live figures, Meier said.
But aside from having historical meaning, nativity scenes often are family heirlooms.
The French so valued their nativity pieces they are passed down in families through the generations and rare to find on the market. Three pieces from Meier’s husband’s family made their way to one of the only French displays, hailing from France in 1850.
Regardless of region of origin, age or material, they all depict one thing — the biblical meaning of Christmas, Meier said.
“They represent the season and why we celebrate the holidays,” Meier said. “It’s a story told in figures.”
The French Heritage Museum’s Nativity Display can be viewed from 1 to 4 p.m. each Saturday through the end of December.
The museum is located at 165 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee. Call 815-932-5279 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!