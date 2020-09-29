KANKAKEE — Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong will present part three of the Diversity and Inclusion Series with a Hispanic Heritage Month celebration.
The community is invited for an immersion in Latin American culture from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Kankakee Train Depot in downtown Kankakee.
The event will include Hispanic art, vendors, live music, food and more. This outdoor event will follow social-distancing guidelines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!