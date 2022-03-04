Virus Outbreak-Pfizer-Omicron Vaccine

FILE - Pharmacist Sima Manifar prepares a children's dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic at City of Lawrence's "The Center," which serves seniors, families and the community, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Lawrence, Mass. Pfizer has begun a study comparing its original COVID-19 vaccine with doses specially tweaked to match the omicron variant. Pfizer and its partner BioNTech announced the study on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. 

 AP Photo/Charles Krupa

KANKAKEE — Hippocrates Medical Clinic is partnering with the State of Illinois to host a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic from noon to 6 p.m. today.

The clinic is located at 606 E. Court St. #4011, Kankakee.

First-dose vaccinations are available for children 5 and up and adults. Booster shots are also available.

To set an appointment, visit https://tinyurl.com/4tjj6msf or the HMC Hippocrates Medical Clinic Facebook page.

For questions about COVID-19, call 800-388-3931.