KANKAKEE — Hippocrates Medical Clinic is partnering with the State of Illinois to host a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic from noon to 6 p.m. today.
The clinic is located at 606 E. Court St. #4011, Kankakee.
First-dose vaccinations are available for children 5 and up and adults. Booster shots are also available.
To set an appointment, visit https://tinyurl.com/4tjj6msf or the HMC Hippocrates Medical Clinic Facebook page.
For questions about COVID-19, call 800-388-3931.
