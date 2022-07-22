On Saturday, Aug. 6, Hippocrates Medical Clinic will be hosting a back-to-school health fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

Hippocrates is located at 606 E. Court St., Kankakee. Tyjuan Hagler will be a special guest. 

The event will offer vision and hearing tests and school physicals by appointment. Call 815-216-3446 to schedule an appointment. 

