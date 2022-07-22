top story Hippocrates hosting back-to-school health fair Daily Journal staff report Jul 22, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save On Saturday, Aug. 6, Hippocrates Medical Clinic will be hosting a back-to-school health fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hippocrates is located at 606 E. Court St., Kankakee. Tyjuan Hagler will be a special guest. The event will offer vision and hearing tests and school physicals by appointment. Call 815-216-3446 to schedule an appointment. The Kankakee County Health Department will provide COVID-19 vaccinations for those age 6 months and up. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Stories Articles Images Commented ArticlesKankakee mother, father killed in Ga. crash'My mother was murdered:' Menz daughter speaks of pain, healingPolice had previous contact with Bourbonnais coupleChief: Bourbonnais PD followed policy in handling domestic callPembroke man looks to market his patented inventionRuth Ann MenzBourbonnais native Holderman makes Wrigley Field debutSchultz — ‘The Miracle Man’ — comes home after COVIDArrests made in string of burglaries in Iroquois CountyKankakee police investigate early Friday morning homicide Images CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
