Daily Journal staff report
KANKAKEE — Chief Judge Michael Kramer announced that Nancy Hinton has been named trial court administrator for the 21st Judicial Circuit, which includes Kankakee and Iroquois counties.
Hinton becomes the first trial court administrator in the circuit’s history. She will oversee the supervision of non-judicial personnel, case management procedures, administrative and daily operations, budget management and coordinate the daily administrative affairs of the circuit court.
The Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts approved the creation of the position following an examination of job duties prompted by the retirement of Adrianne Haley, who retired March 31 after 15 years of service as the circuit’s administrative assistant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!