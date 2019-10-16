KANKAKEE — The board for the regional sewage treatment plant is considering charging large industrial users more because the plant is now operating at capacity.
Because of usage increases, the board for the Kankakee River Metropolitan Agency has been advised it will likely need to expand the plant just a few years after its last expansion.
Under state law, officials said, the sewage plant has the power to require large industrial users to pretreat waste before sending it to the plant. But they said the better option would be to charge additional fees to pay for an expansion.
"We want industry to take on that expense rather than the public," plant Superintendent Art Strother told the KRMA board Tuesday.
He also said an expert in the pretreatment field has advised him that it would be cheaper for large users to pay additional fees rather than build their own pretreatment facilities.
"The plant was built to serve 245,000 people. We are already at that point when you add in industry," Strother said. "They thought that's where we would be 10 years down the road."
The largest users — in order of waste volume — are CSL Behring, BASF and Dow Chemical, according to KRMA.
The plant serves 62,000 residents in Kankakee, Bourbonnais, Bradley and Aroma Park. The waste sent to the plant by the three biggest users is equivalent to 100,000 residents.
Board members agreed Tuesday to further study the issue.
