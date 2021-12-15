The Illinois Department of Transportation is advising the public that high winds overnight and into Thursday will have the potential to impact travel, especially for truck drivers and other high-profile vehicles.
The National Weather Service is forecasting strong winds with possible gusts up to 60 mph across most of Illinois through the overnight hours and into Thursday morning.
The following counties are under a wind advisory until 9 a.m. Thursday: Grundy, Kankakee, Livingston, Iroquois, Ford, Southern Cook and Will.
As part of the advisory, the NWS said a line of showers and thunderstorms may result in a short period of even higher wind gusts late Wednesday evening, mainly west of Interstate 55.
Drivers of oversized/overweight permitted vehicles should be especially prepared, with sustained gusts posing an increased risk of losing control or tipping. Other drivers should be cautious as well and keep a distance when traveling near larger vehicles, IDOT said in a press release.
Gusts may be stronger in open areas as well as on bridges and overpasses.
If wind gusts are so strong that safe driving is not possible, drivers should pull over away from trees or other objects and stay in the vehicle until the wind dies down, according to the NWS.
