Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...South to southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts of 55 to 65 mph likely. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and central, east central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. *PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&