Marques Lowe was ready for a change four years ago.
A Ford Heights native, Lowe was a nonscholarship athlete on the men’s track and field team at the University of Illinois after just one senior season on the track at Bloom Trail High School in Chicago Heights, where he graduated in 2001.
He stuck around Champaign after he finished school, culminating in a master’s degree in 2010. He formed the Vipers Track Club and began several jobs in education and on school track and field teams.
Lowe then began his career as a hall monitor at Franklin Middle School in Champaign while he was an assistant coach at Champaign Central High School and ending as the head girls coach at St. Thomas More in Champaign, where all 13 of his athletes qualified for the IHSA Class 1A State Finals in 2014-15, his last year at the school.
With nothing going on at the time aside from the Vipers, Lowe was ready to leave Champaign for North Carolina when Jess Gathing, a longtime assistant track and field coach at Kankakee High School and president of the Kankakee Track Club, reached out to him.
Lowe initially was offered a teaching job and the boys track and field head coaching position. The offer was then increased to coaching both the boys and girls. He would hold the title of director of track and field — created for him — by the time he became a Kay in summer 2018.
That is also when he first promised Gathing something he has continued to remind him of since.
“I didn’t know who was coming up, I just wanted an opportunity,” Lowe said. “I told [athletic director] Ronnie Wilcox, Jess and [superintendent] Dr. [Genevra] Walters I needed four years to turn the program around, and here we are in Year 4.”
Last month, Lowe made good on his promise when he became the first coach in state history to win both the girls and boys state championships in the same season.
The Kays won their first-ever team state championship at the IHSA Class 2A Girls Track and Field State Finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on May 21.
The boys repeated the feat on the very same blue track at O’Brien field a week later on May 28.
“That’s something you’ll never be able to take away from them, and we did it together — me, the staff and the kids,” Lowe said. “We did it every day, coming in and busting their butts.
“We couldn’t have done it without their sacrifices or buy in; we couldn’t have done it without our leaders.”
THE PROCESS
Lowe had found tremendous success with the Vipers, where he first caught the eye of Gathing and the Kankakee community. But in the beginning of his coaching career, the former Fightin’ Illini sprinter hadn’t found the school in which to tie himself.
That was until Kankakee came calling. But if Lowe wasn’t going to head east to North Carolina, he didn’t want to move from Champaign. When he thought of the travel commitments his kids and their families made with the Vipers, he realized a potential commitment to the Kays wouldn’t be too different.
“I had athletes driving from 30 to 40 different areas, coming up to an hour to Champaign to train with me — why couldn’t I do that for somebody else?” Lowe asked himself. “The kids did it for the Vipers; I could do it for Kankakee.”
Lowe came in and took over a track and field program that traditionally has been littered with talented individuals — particularly on the girls side with legendary names of yesteryear such as Bianca Rockett, Dominique Kimpel and Tyjuana Eason — but hadn’t been able to take that talent and create a team champion.
“When you come in and take over a program, you don’t know anything about who’s good, who’s bad or anything,” Lowe said. “A lot of the kids were reluctant, and my motto that first year was ‘Change the culture.’”
CLIMBING THE LADDER
When Neveah Lowe, a junior captain who took two relay golds and individual bronzes to help the girls team at state, was entering high school as a freshman, she was skeptical at best of not just the track and field program but the school.
Those two areas of worry were alleviated quickly by her head coach.
“When I first got here for track, I didn’t hear a lot of good things about the school and track culture,” Nevaeh Lowe said. “Coming from junior high to high school track, I wasn’t thinking it would be better.
“Coming in, Coach Lowe told us he was changing the culture, and you could tell by his demeanor that he meant it.”
Whether it was on the track when weather permitted or practicing in the school’s hallways when weather moved them indoors, a respectfully competitive culture within the program developed under Lowe.
The program created an energy sophomore Jayon Morrow, who took three individual silvers and a relay gold at state, said is best exemplified when cousins Jyaire and Naz Hill, a pair of NCAA Division I blue-chip football recruits, go head-to-head.
“It’s all competitive, and that’s what makes us as good as we are,” Morrow said. “We try to fight each other for every rep, always come in first, and those two just fight every rep, from the long jump to the sprints.”
When they weren’t competing in practice, the team members always were communicating with one another on how they could improve, whether it be on the track or in the classroom.
Coach Lowe created an eight-student panel as the indoor season began in the winter as a bridge between himself and the student-athletes, with those eight also setting the tone during that indoor season.
“We wanted the athletes to come and tell me what they wanted and needed in order for us to be great,” the coach said. “When we started training and joined the offseason training program, we went to a meet in January and rocked out.
“We had four boys and four girls [during indoor season], and we were ranked No. 1; I knew we were going to be special.”
DEALING WITH LOSS
It can be devastating for anyone, let alone a high school student, to deal with losing someone close to them — doubly so with two people.
But when assistant girls track and field coaches Jemiya Bates and Chwan Wilson died in the past year — Bates to a brain tumor and Wilson to COVID-19 complications — heartbreak filled the Kays’ program.
“It’s kind of crazy because Coach Jemiya always told us our group is special,” Nevaeh Lowe said. “The fact that this year we were able to do that for her and Coach Wilson meant a lot to us.
“It wasn’t just the win; it was just about living that dream that she said we could.”
Coach Lowe had known Wilson for several years through the summer circuit, as Wilson was the coach who stayed from before he took over and helped the transitional phase. Bates had returned as a young voice for the young women in the program; she had just graduated from Kankakee herself in 2015 after earning six IHSA medals, including a pair of golds.
“That gave our team the spirit and energy they needed because they understood life was short. … It was just sad; Jemiya was so young,” Coach Lowe said. “Chwan, too, in his 40s, but Jemiya was just so young.
“For her not to be around and not be around for what we were going to do, it motivated me because they couldn’t be here to see what we were going to do.”
MAKING HISTORY TOGETHER
With grief in their hearts and hardware on their minds, the Kays celebrated a tremendous regular season that culminated with the girls All-City championship and a sweep of the Southland Athletic Conference, giving both the girls and boys their first-ever Southland titles.
That success continued with a sweep of the sectional championships, the first sectional title for the boys, with all eyes on the Kays the last two Saturdays in May.
The girls went first, racking up 17 medals on their way to a dominant team win May 21, led by freshman phenom Naomi Bey-Osborne, who won the 200-meter and 400-meter dashes as well anchoring the champion 4-by-100-meter and 4-by-400-meter relay champions.
“Since we started, [Coach Lowe] said he didn’t want an individual ring; he wanted a team trophy,” Bey-Osborne said, a nod to the boys team that won the 4-by-200-meter relay in 2021. “We fought to get a trophy; we got a trophy, and I wasn’t as surprised as I should have been because I heard them talk about it so much I knew we would get it.”
Rather than practice and prepare for their own state appearance in a week, the boys went to Charleston after school Friday and watched their teammates bring home gold that Saturday.
“It was a spark and motivation,” said junior Tyrice Bender, who ran on the 4-by-100-meter, 4-by-200-meter and 4-by-400-meter relay teams. “We took all the energy practicing with them, winning every meet with them, and when we saw them win it, we knew we had to go down and show out.”
While most programs separate the boys and girls, particularly at the Class 2A and 3A levels, the Kays always stick together. While it provides a particular challenge for a strained coaching staff, Coach Lowe wouldn’t have it any other way, with that evident by the support the boys showed the girls and vice-versa.
“We had to cut a lot of meets this year because we didn’t have the staffing, but we made it happen,” he said. “They stayed focused, did what we had to do and we put the pieces together to have the right people in every event needed to have success with the program.”
That success continued a week later with the roles reversed — the girls in the stands to watch the boys bring home the other title.
Both programs came home to parades and police escorts that ended at the school, where parties were held. Seeing the Kankakee community come together in such a fashion has meant the world to Nevaeh Lowe.
“It feels like a dream,” Nevaeh Lowe said. “When we got back from Charleston and had the little parade, just making the community proud and happy instead of what people think Kankakee is, I can’t explain the joy in making Kankakee happy and seeing them support us.”
And for Marques Lowe and the Kankakee track and field program alike, this season has been a long time coming, and that patience was rewarded in history at both the Kankakee and Illinois levels.
Four years ago, he wanted to change the culture. Today, it is exactly what he envisioned.
“Our motto this year was ‘I am the culture,’ and you’ll represent us in the brightest light, no matter what,” he said. “They didn’t have a hiccup once this year, and that’s special, and it’s because they started to see in themselves what I saw in them.”
