KANKAKEE — Two months ago, Kankakee County Community Service Inc. began taking applications from low-income families needing help paying heating bills for the upcoming winter season.
As of Monday, the office had received 863 applications as compared to 593 applications received as of the same time last year, said Dionne Monroe, KCCSI’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program coordinator.
KCCSI Executive Director Vincent Clark said the agency received $1,019,816 in federal funds for the LIHEAP program which runs Sept. 1, 2022 to May 31, 2023.
Last year, KCCSI received $815,473.
So, while funding has grown by 25%, the need has increased by more than 45%.
Clark and Monroe said their concern is being able to help as many people as they can.
“All we can do is encourage people to apply soon,” Clark said.
The National Energy Assistance Directors Association [NEADA], representing the state directors of LIHEAP, said in an Oct. 18 news release the average cost of home heating is estimated to increase by 17.8% since last winter heating season, from $1,025 to $1,208.
This would be the second year in a row of major price increases.
Between the 2020-21 and 2022-23 winter heating seasons, the cost of home energy has increased by 36%.
According to the Associated Press, the Energy Department projects heating bills for natural gas will jump 28% this winter, which is used for heating by nearly half of U.S. households.
Heating oil is projected to be 27% higher and electricity 10% higher, according to the Energy Department, both increasing amidst rising inflation rates. Last month, consumer prices grew by 6.6%, the fastest in 40 years.
LOCAL OUTLOOK
Nicor Gas supplies most of the area’s natural gas.
An official said this year has seen much upheaval caused by many factors.
“Current natural gas costs across the U.S. reflect continued uncertainties and speculation over what the next 12 months hold globally for weather patterns, market conditions and inflation, and escalating geopolitical events that continue to cause an uptick in the current and forward market for natural gas prices,” Nicor spokeswoman Jennifer Golz said in a statement.
“As a regulated utility, the company does not, and cannot profit from the sale of natural gas; the price we pay for gas is passed on to our customers without markup.”
Nicor files a gas supply charge with the Illinois Commerce Commission [ICC] every month. The ICC conducts an annual audit to ensure costs are passed through to customers prudently, Golz said.
The gas supply charge is the per-therm price customers pay for natural gas delivered by Nicor Gas and comprises 50-60% of the typical residential customer’s bill. However, rising commodity costs have pushed that balance to almost 80%, she added.
Golz said the current estimate for the bill of a typical Nicor Gas resident, who will use 825 therms during the upcoming winter heating season [November 2022 – March 2023], is $1,223 for the five-month period. Of that, $971 is the cost of natural gas. For context, the same commodity cost was approximately $524 during last year’s winter heating season.
“As you can see, natural gas prices have increased, and those increases are occurring not just in the state or the Midwest, but have increased globally. Customers are seeing this reflected on their current bills,” Golz said.
HIGHER AVERAGES
According to the U.S. Energy Information Agency, based on a slightly colder than average winter, natural gas customers will pay $931 this winter, which they say runs from October to March. That is a 28% increase from last winter.
If temperatures are 10% colder, that average increases to $1,096 [51% higher than last winter]. If temperatures are 10% warmer, the average decreases to $862 [19% higher than last winter].
Consumers will also pay more for propane, EIA said.
Again, based on a slightly colder than average winter, propane customers will pay $1,668, a 5% increase.
If temperatures are 10% higher, they will pay $2,157, a 36% increase from last winter. A 10% warmer winter finds the cost to be $1,396, a 12% decrease.
As for electricity, EIA predicts $1,359, a 10% increase over last winter.
With rents inching higher and inflation bumping up food prices, this winter has the makings for being harsh on consumers’ pocketbooks.
Will more people be seeking financial assistance for utilities and rent this winter?
Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.