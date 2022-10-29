Nicor (copy)

Nicor Gas.

 The Daily Journal/Nicholas Holstein

KANKAKEE — Two months ago, Kankakee County Community Service Inc. began taking applications from low-income families needing help paying heating bills for the upcoming winter season.

As of Monday, the office had received 863 applications as compared to 593 applications received as of the same time last year, said Dionne Monroe, KCCSI’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program coordinator.

KCCSI Executive Director Vincent Clark said the agency received $1,019,816 in federal funds for the LIHEAP program which runs Sept. 1, 2022 to May 31, 2023.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

