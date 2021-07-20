Tagged fish caught

• Bob Tolmer, of Bourbonnais, caught No. 153 Sparky sponsored by NECA IBEW Local 176 with a prize of a boat, motor and trailer.

• Clay Lund, of Kankakee, caught No. 008 Ally Cat sponsored by United Disposal with a prize of $100.

• Matthew Sommer, of Kankakee, caught No. 159 Mack the Knife sponsored by WVLI with a prize of $500 in merchandise.

• Brandon Soucie, of Clifton, caught No. 158 Money Saver sponsored by The Daily Journal with a prize of $1,000.

• Emmanuel Baez, of Kankakee, caught No. 101 Shady Deal sponsored by Tholen’s Landscape & Garden Center with a prize of two trees delivered.