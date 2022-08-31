HERSCHER — The State’s Attorney’s Office is once again providing Mobile Senior Safety Fairs throughout Kankakee County, kicking off with an event on Oct. 4 in Herscher. This will be the first mobile fair hosted by the office since the pandemic began in early 2020.
The Mobile Senior Safety Fairs deliver vital information and resources to seniors and their caregivers, all within their own neighborhood. These mobile fairs will be held in every community throughout Kankakee County over the coming months, and will address senior scams and crime prevention, share information about current events, volunteer opportunities, community programming and resources.
“Seniors are still our most-targeted population for financial scams; today’s scams are sophisticated and accomplished through email, senior dating sites, text messages, online devices and more,” said State’s Attorney Jim Rowe in a news release.
“We need to do everything we can to help seniors identify and avoid these scams. At the same time, our seniors are the proven best resource for ideas, life experience, mentors and service — we look forward to engaging with them in finding solutions to the problems in our community and partnering with them on local service projects. This is going to be a win-win partnership for seniors and our entire community.”
The Oct. 4 Senior Safety Fair is hosted at Courtyard Estates of Herscher, in partnership with County Board member Carol Webber and Herscher Chief of Police Chad Scanlon. The events runs from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Future dates and locations are to be announced.
For more information, contact State’s Attorney’s Community Division, Community Services Coordinator Chris Borchardt, at CBorchardt@k3county.net or 815-936-5829.
