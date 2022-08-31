Jim Rowe (copy)

Kankakee State’s Attorney Jim Rowe, along with the State's Attorney's office, will again provide Mobile Senior Safety Fairs throughout Kankakee County.

 Daily Journal/David Volden

HERSCHER — The State’s Attorney’s Office is once again providing Mobile Senior Safety Fairs throughout Kankakee County, kicking off with an event on Oct. 4 in Herscher. This will be the first mobile fair hosted by the office since the pandemic began in early 2020.

The Mobile Senior Safety Fairs deliver vital information and resources to seniors and their caregivers, all within their own neighborhood. These mobile fairs will be held in every community throughout Kankakee County over the coming months, and will address senior scams and crime prevention, share information about current events, volunteer opportunities, community programming and resources.

“Seniors are still our most-targeted population for financial scams; today’s scams are sophisticated and accomplished through email, senior dating sites, text messages, online devices and more,” said State’s Attorney Jim Rowe in a news release.

