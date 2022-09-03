Ryan Charter

Ryan Charter, a Herscher High graduate who grew up in Kankakee County, competes in the 100-mile trail run in Leadville, Colo.

 Photo submitted

About 15 percent of the U.S. population will run competitively at some point in their life, in 5Ks, 10Ks, 5 milers or more, according to the Sports & Industry Association.

Fewer than 1 percent of all Americans will ever complete the 26-mile 385-yard distance of a modern marathon, commemorating the legendary run of Philippides in 490 B.C. to tell the Athenians of the victory at the actual battle of Marathon.

For some, even a marathon is not enough.

