For the first 18 years of their lives, 2018 Herscher High School graduates Tyler Stuart and Tyler Jarnagin were inseparable, both on and off the sports fields and courts.

Starting from their very first days of youth sports together all throughout their high school careers — which ended with a trip to the 2018 IHSA Class 2A State Finals — the pair were teammates in baseball, basketball and football, finding mountains of success and wins in each sport.

While the two kept in pretty constant contact, they went their own ways for college. Stuart helped the University of Southern Mississippi to an NCAA Regional title on the baseball field in 2022, the same year the New York Mets made him a sixth-round draft pick.

