HERSCHER — Herscher voters didn't follow the trend of many past voters in Kankakee County, as they overwhelmingly OK'd a 1 percent sales tax increase for the village in Tuesday's election.
"And living in the state of Illinois with the tax structure, it’s tough to see any tax increase go through, but the village residents love their town, love their community and want to see it maintained well," said Shannon Sweeney, newly elected mayor.
Tax increase referendum votes usually face an uphill battle, but it passed by a 180-64 vote, almost 74 percent. The tax will be for the purpose of expenditure on public infrastructure, as well as for supporting municipal operations.
Sweeney said he was happy for the yes vote in difficult times.
"With what everyone has gone through for the past year with the COVID and the lockdowns, for the village residents to vote this through, that says a lot about our residents and it says a lot about how they want their community maintained," he said. "It’s just really impressive that it went through."
The current 6.25 percent sales tax will increase to 7.25, and Sweeney said the increase is estimated to generate approximately $150,000 annually.
"With the referendum passing that makes things a little bit different going forward," he said. "We’re going to implement what we call a sustainable streets program. We’ll start that off this summer. With this tax increase, that will allow us to set aside funds strictly for the streets. So within 24 years we’ll be able to asphalt every street in town."
Sweeney said the village only receives about $50,000 a year from the motor fuel tax which made it difficult to repave the streets.
"We would have to save all our motor fuel tax for nine years just to do main street and not spend it on anything else," he said.
Sweeney also credited outgoing Mayor Ray Schneider with his help in getting the tax referendum passed.
"He’s been there 24 years, and there’s a lot of implied trust and faith in his ability," Sweeney said. "I bet that was a motivating factor for many people who voted for this."
Sweeney, 50, is the owner of Sweeney Trucking Inc., and he has been on the village board for the past eight years. He was unopposed in the election and received 214 votes. As mayor he'd like to continue with the recent accomplishments by the administration.
In the past 10 years the village has concentrated its effort on the Illinois Route 115 corridor which has resulted in some new businesses while other have expanded. Sweeney said with the added funds, the village can now focus on other business areas in Herscher.
"With our downtown district, maybe allocate some funds to those areas and see if we can build them up a little bit," he said.
