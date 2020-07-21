HERSCHER — Herscher School District officials are planning to bring students back to school for completely in-person learning and allow students with a doctor’s note to opt to continue remote learning.
The Herscher School Board approved the plan at a July 13 meeting. The board also approved a school calendar in which students will return to school Aug. 20 and be dismissed for summer May 27.
Under the district’s plan, students will be provided with in-person learning five days per week for full seven-hour school days.
To opt for remote learning, a student would have to turn in a doctor’s note saying they are unable to attend school due to an immuno-deficiency, an anxiety disorder or other medical condition.
Superintendent Rich Decman said students in the district without a doctor’s note would have to return to school for in-person learning or do homeschooling.
“Traditionally, we don’t offer education however you want it,” he said. “We tried to do exactly what the guidance says.”
Decman said the rationale behind the district’s plan was to return as closely to normal as possible while also following the directions of health officials as strictly as possible.
He also said that Herscher being a smaller district with only 1,700 students across four school buildings is an advantage. No more than 500 students attend any one of Herscher schools. On the other end of the spectrum, Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School has over 2,000 students and one school building.
“Each community is different and is taking the approach that best fits our community and our size district,” Decman said. “Frankly, we don’t have the number of students that BBCHS and Kankakee School District have. So our plans are going to be different.”
In accordance with Illinois Department of Public Health requirements for the reopening of schools, the district will require students and staff to wear face masks, social distance whenever possible, and avoid gathering in groups of 50 or more.
Desks will be facing one direction and spaced apart in classrooms as much as possible, and teachers in the elementary and middle schools will attempt to move from class to class instead of having students move throughout the building.
Lunches will be socially distanced and held at staggered times or in multiple locations. The district has also purchased materials for additional cleaning efforts in the schools.
Decman said enforcing masks would be done similarly to dress code enforcement. Discipline may result if students are not compliant with wearing masks; however, the primary approach would be to work with students and educate them on why masks are needed, he said.
Students will also be able to attend some classes and lunch periods outside to get fresh air if the weather permits, Decman added.
Another IDPH requirement is for schools to conduct temperature checks or require those who enter the buildings to self-certify they are symptom free.
Herscher schools will be asking families to fill out a one-time self-certification form. By signing the form, families agree that an adult will check students for COVID-19 symptoms and verify they are symptom-free before sending them to school each day.
“Logistically, it would be impossible for us to do symptom checks before every single student gets on one of our buses,” Decman said. “We have 39 bus routes.”
If a student starts displaying symptoms while at school, they will be checked for symptoms there and sent home once a parent is notified.
Whether or not students will be able to participate in sports and extracurricular activities is yet to be determined, Decman said. The district is awaiting guidance from the Illinois High School Association and the Illinois Elementary School Association.
“We’ll participate as much as we’re allowed to,” he said.
