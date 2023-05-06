Herscher High School exterior

Herscher High School exterior.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

HERSCHER — If it seems as though solar panels are sprouting up like dandelions, it might be because more people — and now school districts — are seeking the electricity savings promised with the use of the renewable energy resource.

Herscher Community Unit School District 2 is the latest to finalize plans to install solar panels on its land, following in the footsteps of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School District 307, which finalized plans with the same solar company earlier this year.

During its April 10 meeting, the Herscher School Board approved plans with California-based ForeFront Power for solar farms at three school sites: Herscher, Bonfield and Limestone.

Reporter

Stephanie Markham joined the Daily Journal in February 2020 as the education reporter. She focuses on school boards as well as happenings and trends in local schools. She earned her B.A. in journalism from Eastern Illinois University.

Recommended for you