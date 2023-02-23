Solar Farm (copy)

The solar farm on Splear Road in rural Kankakee is one of a growing number of solar farms in Kankakee County. 

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

HERSCHER — Herscher Community Unit School District 2 seems to be leading the way when it comes to renewable energy.

The Herscher School Board approved a letter of intent with California-based solar power company ForeFront Power during its Feb. 13 meeting.

Superintendent Rich Decman said the letter means the district plans to work with the company to install solar panels at various district sites.

