...The National Weather Service in Chicago IL has issued a Flood
Watch for the following rivers in Illinois...
Iroquois River near Chebanse affecting Iroquois and Kankakee
Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.
A Flood Watch means water levels above flood stage are possible, but
not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons along
rivers and streams in the watch area should monitor the latest
forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov
The next statement is expected by late tonight.
&&
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding is possible.
* WHERE...Iroquois River from Watseka downstream to confluence with
Kankakee River at Aroma Park, including the Chebanse gauge.
* WHEN...From Friday afternoon to early Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, multiple structures threatened in Watseka.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:45 AM CST Thursday the stage was 7.6 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early tomorrow
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 16.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Weather Alert
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM
CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds to 35 kt and significant
waves to 7 ft occasionally to 9 feet expected. For the Dense
Fog Advisory, dense fog will reduce visibility to less than 1
NM.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 9 AM this morning to 9 PM
CST this evening. For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 9 AM CST
this morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Low
visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
&&
The solar farm on Splear Road in rural Kankakee is one of a growing number of solar farms in Kankakee County.
Such projects give public school districts the opportunity to take advantage of an incentive program for solar energy through the state of Illinois. This year’s application deadline is May 31.
Decman said details for Herscher’s project are still in the works, but the intent is to have solar panels at each site in the district.
This plan would include a community solar project on 30 acres of farmland west of the high school athletic facilities in Herscher.
The proposal also includes options for ground-based and rooftop panels at Limestone Middle School, and for more ground-based panels on two to three acres of land north of Bonfield Grade School.
Like the company’s agreement with BBCHS, Herscher would be entering into a 20-year agreement with options to extend it to 25 or 30 years, Decman said.
Decman explained that the district will have a “great deal of power needs” because it is in the process of switching out 25 diesel-powered buses in its fleet with fully electric buses.
“The solar panels will be used to offset the power needs to power our electric buses,” he said. “Herscher will be one of the largest [school district solar projects] in the state if it comes to fruition.”
In October, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced grant recipients for school districts to replace used diesel school buses with new, fully-electric school buses.
Recipients have through April 2023 to order the buses and infrastructure and until October 2024 to complete their projects.
Decman said Herscher is also joining 18 other Illinois school districts in applying for a grant that would fund the purchase and installation of a micro-grid, which would mean the district has a battery-powered backup supply to charge its electric buses in the event of a power failure.
The timeline going forward for the solar project, if it is approved in March, is still to be determined based on working with the utility companies, he said.
Stephanie Markham joined the Daily Journal in February 2020 as the education reporter. She focuses on school boards as well as happenings and trends in local schools. She earned her B.A. in journalism from Eastern Illinois University.
