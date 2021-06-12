HERSCHER — Presented by the Herscher Chamber of Commerce and its Labor Day Parade Committee, the 2021 Labor Day Parade will follow the theme of “A Century of Herscher Memories.” It will be part of the village and chamber’s 100th Homecoming Celebration on Sept. 4.
The parade committee is looking for the graduated classes of Herscher High School with their year ending in either a 0 or 1 — for example, 1950 or 1951 — to build a float for the Grand Labor Day Parade. Additionally, any graduated class of Herscher High School is welcome to enter a float in the parade.
Parade applications will be mailed in mid-July to those on the Chamber of Commerce’s mailing list. Additional forms will also then be available locally at the Herscher Village Hall and Midland States Bank in Herscher.
For more information, call John Branz at 815-426-6183.
