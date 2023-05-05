Herscher softball coach Mike Cann said it best about the Tigers' longstanding rivalry with Bishop McNamara not just in softball, but athletics in general.

"It goes a long, long way back and you can throw out the records, who played who and what the score was," Cann said. "It’s a battle and a dogfight."

The annual dogfight on the baseball and softball diamonds resumed for the 2023 iterations on Wednesday, when Cann's softball Tigers earned a 5-1 win on their home turf and the Irish baseball team won 6-5 in dramatic fashion on their own home field as well.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

