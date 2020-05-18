HERSCHER — This year’s annual Herscher Labor Day weekend celebration has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Monday afternoon, the announcement was made that the 100th celebration would be put on hold until Labor Day weekend 2021.
“After discussing all of our options regarding our Labor Day celebration, we have come to the difficult decision that this year's Labor Day Celebration is canceled,” read a post on the Herscher Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
“Given the current global situation, we feel that we cannot give our 100th celebration the party that it deserves. Therefore, we will begin planning for our 100th celebration to take place Labor Day weekend of 2021.
“We thank you for your understanding and look forward to celebrating with you in 2021.”
It is the latest local festival to be called off in response to the coronavirus and state guidelines that limit social gatherings.
The Fourth of July festivities in Kankakee and Momence’s annual Gladiolus Festival set for August have announced their cancellations recently.
Manteno’s Golf Cart Parade set to be held in June was postponed to Aug. 21 to coincide with the village’s Rockin’ on the Square concert series show, should that event be held.
Last week, the Bourbonnais Friendship Festival Board and village of Bourbonnais postponed this year’s event set for late June.
“As the situation evolves, we will be able to make a more-informed decision at a later time. Until then, thank you for your patience, and be well,” festival organizers said in a press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!