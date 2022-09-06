HERSCHER — The 101st Herscher Labor Day parade was held Monday as part of the weekend-long Labor Day celebration.

Hundreds lined the streets for the annual event, featuring local marching bands, Herscher High School alumni, antique tractors, sports teams, local businesses and more waving and tossing candy and prizes.

After the parade, the festivities commenced at Herscher’s Village Park with food stands and kids games opening and the softball games continuing while performances took place on the stage.

