HERSCHER — Herscher High School will be closed for two weeks due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the school, Superintendent Rich Decman said Monday in a letter to the Herscher School District community.
The Kankakee County Health Department notified the district of the outbreak and recommended that the school be closed for the next 14 days to contain the spread of the virus and allow for a deep cleaning of the building, according to the letter.
An outbreak is defined as when an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19 has been in close contact with one or more other individuals who have subsequently tested positive or shown symptoms of the virus.
The health department specified that more than one HHS student who has tested positive or shown symptoms for COVID-19, along with other students known to have been in close proximity to them, have now tested positive or are showing symptoms, according to the letter.
In response, HHS will be closed to student attendance from Tuesday until Nov. 9.
From Wednesday through Nov. 9, all HHS students will receive remote instruction from their teachers.
HHS students may return to in-person instruction on Nov. 10.
Last week, the school district reported a total of eight new student COVID-19 cases, five of whom were HHS students. The cases were not known to have been linked with one another, according to previous district communications.
As of Thursday, there were a total of 19 student cases and one staff case reported district-wide since the school year started.
Students may stop by the high school to pick up necessary educational items but must report to the office when entering the building.
All schools in the district will be closed to both in-person and remote instruction Tuesday for a district-wide remote instruction planning day.
In-person instruction will resume Wednesday for Limestone Middle School, Herscher Intermediate School and Bonfield Grade School.
Bus service, lunch service and after-school care will remain for the pre-kindergarten through eighth-grade schools, with the exception of Tuesday. Lunches will be available for high school students as well.
