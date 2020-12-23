HERSCHER — Herscher School District is moving ahead with plans to extend the school day to six hours when students return from winter break Jan. 5.
The school year began with half days of in-person instruction from 8 to 11:45 a.m. Going forward, dismissal will be at 2:05 p.m. for all schools.
The district will continue to offer childcare for in-person students until 3:05 p.m. for families that can’t make the earlier pickup time. About 125 to 175 students among the three school locations take advantage of this service daily.
The Herscher School Board approved a plan in early October to extend the school day.
Board members expressed interest in starting the extended days at that time, but they decided to hold off until January to give teachers and families time to prepare for the change.
Superintendent Rich Decman said Tuesday that the district will push forward with the extended school days as planned — so long as buildings can be adequately staffed and there are no further outbreaks.
There was an outbreak in mid October among students at Herscher High School.
Then, in November when cases surged in Kankakee County, they also spiked in Herscher district schools, resulting in a district-wide shift to remote learning for two weeks.
But the numbers seem to be trending in the right direction since then, Decman said.
The number of staff members in quarantine has declined from over 50 when the remote shift went into effect down to 21 as of last Thursday, Dec. 17.
Also as of Thursday, there were 100 students in quarantine, four active student cases and two active staff cases of COVID-19.
Total positive cases for the year amount to 88 students and 35 staff members.
“Hopefully, we’re rounding a corner and heading slowly back to where we were 18 months ago,” Decman said.
The full remote option will still be available in the second half of the year.
Decman said he expects more students will start choosing to come to school for in-person learning.
The demand for remote learning has fluctuated, he noted.
At the beginning of the year, around 13 percent of students chose that option, but it rose to over 20 percent right after Thanksgiving, with an influx of 50 to 100 kids opting for remote learning before winter break.
Decman said the district plans to work with the Kankakee County Health Department to provide vaccinations for teachers and staff as soon as possible. District nurses will be assisting health department staff in administering the vaccines, he said.
The department has said teachers and school employees could be vaccinated as soon as mid January.
“Hopefully, the availability of a COVID-19 vaccine will be another step back to a return to ‘normalcy’ for everyone,” Decman said.
A letter sent to district families Thursday highlighted reasons offered by the school board in favor of continuing to in-person learning for as long as possible.
These include giving families a choice, mental health concerns, the need for full school days of assistance for students with disabilities, potential long-term loss of learning, difficulties for working parents, the need for a consistent school schedule, and that COVID-19 seems to be spreading primarily outside of the school environment.
