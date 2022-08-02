Herscher bus driver shortage

Herscher School District superintendent Rich Decman talks about acquiring a CDL license last school year to help cover bus routes as driver shortages hit the district.

HERSCHER — Herscher School District will not be needing to implement staggered start and dismissal times due to the bus driver shortage after all.

The district announced Monday that enough bus drivers have been hired to alleviate the need for the staggered times when school resumes in August.

In a letter posted to the district’s social media, Superintendent Rich Decman said that barring any unforeseen issues, the school year will begin with regularly scheduled start/dismissal times at all district buildings.

