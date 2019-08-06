MANTENO — Eric Peterson wants to put a roof over veterans’ heads. The Afghanistan and Iraq war veteran will pursue that mission this Saturday with the first ever Heroes, Hogs and Hot Rods festival in downtown Manteno.
The festival, which is free to the public, will feature a car show, barbecue and strongman competitions, craft vendors, live music and a beer tent. It opens at noon and will close at 11 p.m.
“We are doing this to raise awareness for the Prince Home and to raise money to build tiny homes that will house homeless veterans,” said Peterson, who founded the nonprofit Project Headspace and Timing.
Saturday’s festival is yet another effort by Peterson’s nonprofit to link the veterans to their communities. Last fall, his nonprofit raised money to have World War II veteran Ray Olley’s childhood canoe restored so he could paddle in Lake Manteno one more time.
Peterson, a 2006 graduate of Herscher High School, credited his army of volunteers for making Saturday’s festival possible.
“It’s amazing. It really re-energizes my faith in humanity,” Peterson said. “So many people from the community have reached out, wanting to help, sponsor and donate. A lot of small businesses have chipped in. It’s been a positive welcome.”
