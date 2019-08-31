The more things change, the more you need a bank that stays the same. Illinois residents have trusted Iroquois Federal for more than 135 years. And while they have added the latest tools and technology to make your life more convenient, it’s still the same friendly community bank it was in 1883.
“We deliver the high-touch banking experience of a smaller bank with all the bells and whistles that the larger banks have,” said Karl Hershberger, VP of commercial lending and market development. “We’re old-fashioned when you want it and high-tech when you need it.”
Iroquois Federal prides itself on operating at a different customer service level. They’re committed to being transparent, open, flexible and more willing to work with customers than many other banks.
“We think outside the box,” Hershberger said. “When it comes to banks, we’re different.”
You’ll feel that difference when you open a GO Simple Account, Iroquois Federal’s completely free checking program. In addition to a free debit card, free online banking, free account alerts and free online bill pay, there’s no minimum balance and no monthly service charge.
Plus, if you open your account at the Bourbonnais location by Oct. 31, you will also receive a $10 food gift certificate to a neighboring establishment.
More than a bank
Iroquois Federal builds relationships by helping build the things that matter — whether it’s a business, a back porch or the building blocks of a better life.
In addition to competitive commercial loans, personal loans and deposit products, Iroquois Federal is a trusted source for other investment options through Iroquois Financial. Their independent agents at Iroquois Insurance have relationships with many insurance companies you’ll recognize, allowing you to get the right coverage for the right price.
Make the move
When you’re ready to make the switch to a bank that’s here for the long haul, visit the Bourbonnais branch at 421 Brown Blvd. and meet the team today that will be here for you tomorrow.
Iroquois Federal’s SimpleSwitch Concierge Program will make your move quick and easy. A Concierge will sit down with you to open your new account and transfer any online payments or direct deposits.
Contact Iroquois Federal’s Bourbonnais branch by calling 815-932-5100 or visiting www.iroquoisfed.com.
