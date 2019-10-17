Individual effort is important, but success in life often involves people helping you along the way.
Ted Petersen, of Momence, the owner of two NFL Super Bowl rings, brought that message Wednesday night to The Hundred Club of Kankakee County. More than 260 people attended the annual meeting of the club at the Quality Inn in Bradley. The club raises funds to help the families of police officers and firefighters who die in the line of duty. The charity also provides scholarships and medical support for first responders who are disabled.
Petersen said he was honored to speak, noting that former teammates Terry Bradshaw and Rocky Bleier had addressed the club in previous years. The men played for the fabled Pittsburgh Steelers of the 1970s. The team won four Super Bowls during that decade. Petersen was a member of the last two world championship clubs.
Petersen was a late bloomer in football. He did not try out for the Momence varsity until his junior year. He credits Momence coach Jack Cherry, a hard-nosed Marine veteran, for teaching him a lot.
The toughness bred into him by a hard-working family helped, he said. His grandmother would hold a wild mustang, while grandfather would climb on to ride the horse. His great grandmother was born inside a wagon en route to Illinois.
Petersen learned enough at Momence to be offered a football scholarship to Eastern Illinois University. “You hear of players who were offered scholarships at many schools. I was offered one.”
Eastern is considered a cradle of future pro quarterbacks. Sean Payton, now famed as the coach of the New Orleans Saints, played there, as did Tony Romo, later quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys. It is not a school known for producing offensive linemen.
Petersen started as a tight end at Eastern. He remembers a spring game where he caught six passes for 90 yards. Thinking he had done very well, he returned for the fall of his sophomore season, believing he had won the starting job. He found, however, that he was in competition with four others.
In one of those life-changing moments, the coach asked him to switch to center. Eastern had plenty of tight end talent, but not enough linemen. He had doubts. Center was not a glamor position. “All my mother could see were my hands on the ball,” he said. “At tight end, you get your name in the papers.”
But the move opened the possibility of an NFL career. “As a tight end, my talents were a dime a dozen,” he said. But as a lineman, a fellow player mentioned that if Petersen worked hard, he could become an All-American. He took that to heart and turned himself into a standout, even though he never played on a college team that compiled a winning record.
“We won our first five games. Our quarterback broke his arm and we lost the last six,” he said of one season.
Drafted in the fourth round by the Steelers, he found out that the Pittsburgh team had odd notions. They wanted athletes, so they asked him to go into the gym and shoot hoops. He must have done so well enough.
Petersen played nine years in the NFL, almost all with the Steelers. He also had brief stints with the Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts.
He remembers Steeler Coach Chuck Noll as demanding. “He seethed intensity,” Petersen said. If you were fined, it wasn’t the money that was the problem, it was facing Chuck Noll.
Noll’s intellect was intimidating, Petersen said, but his excellence as a coach was unquestioned.
Toward the end of his career, in the strike season of 1987, Petersen was called back to the Steelers. Even though he was likely to be cut, Noll was still teaching him. Noll, he said, liked that. He knew he could teach raw players better than other coaches could.
Petersen still treasures his Steeler time. He will be returning to Pittsburgh Nov. 9 and 10 for the 40th reunion of the Super Bowl XIV team. Wednesday’s event had a decided Steelers’ theme. Steeler helmets, a Steeler football and Steeler mini-helmets were given away as door prizes. Petersen signed photos of himself, charging to block in a Steeler uniform.
Actually, he thinks the 1976 Pittsburgh team, which lost in the AFC title game to the Oakland Raiders, might have been their best. The Raiders would win their first Super Bowl that year.
Of the 11 starting Steelers on defense that year, nine were All-Pro or Pro Bowl participants. “And I had to block those guys,” he says.
Retired from being athletic director at Kankakee Community College, Petersen now works as community liaison for Van Drunen Farms in Momence. In that position, he gets to bring people together to improve Momence, working with churches, schools, parks and government. The Van Drunens take a look at something, he says, and see how they can improve the community. One recent project was new park equipment at Island Park.
“It’s a great job,” he says. “I get to do things I would have volunteered for anyway. It’s a real privilege. I do not have a bad day.”
