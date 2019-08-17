Farming is complex and ever evolving. And once farmers have their crops in the ground, they protect their investment through aerial application, or crop dusting, of pesticides, fungicides and fertilizers.
Locally, Benoit Aerial Spraying Inc. in Kankakee helps farmers produce food and fiber for the world.
“Whether it’s fertilizing crops, killing bugs or taking care of fungus or disease, our job is to help farmers,” said David Kurtz, owner of Benoit Aerial Spraying, who began flying as a crop duster in 1991.
But his love for flying began at the age of 16. For his birthday that year, his mother wanted to buy her son “something interesting” as a present. She purchased him an intro ride at the Greater Kankakee Airport. During that ride, Kurtz took off, flew and landed the plane with an instructor.
“At some point, you have to decide what you want to do for a living,” Kurtz said. After high school, he went onto college.
“But college wasn’t for me. I decided to go back to flying,” Kurtz said. He attended flight school locally and specialized training in Kansas and Florida.
And becoming a crop duster happened by chance.
“I was in the right place at the right time,” Kurtz said. “Willard Rusk (who now is deceased), needed a pilot. And I needed a job. Since then, it’s been a spiral of work.”
Kurtz worked for Rusk for a few years, and later worked for Joe Russell. After Russell retired, Steve Benoit, of Benoit Aerial Spraying, hired Kurtz. When Benoit started his retirement in 2010, Kurtz bought the business.
“There used to be three crop dusting businesses in town. Now it’s just me,” said Kurtz, who works alongside Dave Lambert this year.
Today, Benoit Aerial Spraying serves portions of Illinois and Indiana, from south of Chicago to Danville and from Interstate 55 to Winamac, Ind. They fly four Thrush Aircrafts built specifically for crop dusting.
Each day begins at 5:30 a.m. and ends at sunset. At the start of each day, about 700 pounds of product is loaded onto the plane. Using a mapping program specific to crop dusting, the pilots take off.
“There’s no auto steer, no auto pilot. It’s just us up there,” Kurtz said.
After each run, the plane returns to the hangar where the hopper and gas tank are refilled, windshields are cleaned, equipment is checked and maps to the next destination are given.
“It’s like a NASCAR pit crew. It only takes three to four minutes and we’re off again. It’s a thing of beauty,” Kurtz said.
“We live in a diverse crop region. No two days are the same. We are out spray painting 6 to 10 feet above ground at 150 mph,” Kurtz said.
The season, around March through October, begins with spraying corn and wheat. The season then turns to soybeans, potatoes, pumpkins, tomatoes, cabbage and peppers.
“Our season starts with wheat and moves into potatoes,” Kurtz said. And this year, like many years, the vast potato crop is keeping Benoit Aerial Spraying busy.
While corn and soybeans typically are only sprayed once per year, potatoes and other vegetables require constant care.
“We spray potatoes every seven days. We are still fighting the same disease that caused the Irish Potato Famine. We can prevent it, but we still can’t cure it,” Kurtz said.
The most rewarding part of his work — “When farmers tell me they had a high yield year.”
The heavy spring rains and flooded fields not only affected local farmers, but his business as well.
“Business was off this year, but the year’s not over yet. Plenty of guys didn’t plant corn this year, so there’s not as much corn to spray. It affected the whole farming industry,” Kurtz said.
But there’s always work to be done.
“We didn’t fly last Sunday. That was the first day in I can’t tell you how long we didn’t fly. Probably May. But that’s the job. That’s what we do,” Kurtz said.
And the weeks and days are long for Kurtz who at the end of the day goes home, eats a sandwich, says hello to his wife, Shannon, and goes to bed. The couple also has two daughters.
In his spare time, which is a rare occurrence, he spends time with his family and in his backyard.
“We have a swimming pool and that makes me happy,” Kurtz said.
In the “off-season” you’ll find Kurtz taking apart and putting together engines, air frames and chemical pumps.
“We work all year long. We’ve got to get the planes ready for the next season,” Kurtz said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!