KANKAKEE — “The Flagman’s Mission Continues” requests help in setting up and taking down U.S. flags for the funeral of Active Duty PFC Dion Stewart, United States Army.
Based out of O’Fallon, Illinois, “The Flagman’s Mission Continues” brings more than 500 U.S. 3x5 foot flags to funerals to honor military active duty and veterans, police and firefighters, first responders, and other public officials when approved by the deceased’s family.
Flags will be set up at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 25 in the parking lot of Jones Funeral Home, 1055 N. Schuyler Ave., in Kankakee, in advance of the funeral service on Friday.
Jeff Hastings, president of “The Flagman’s Mission Continues,” will provide instruction on how to use the post drivers and how to unfurl the flags for display.
Flags will be taken down at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 27 with volunteers gathering at the funeral home parking lot. Hastings will provide instructions on how to prepare the flags to put back in the trailer.
Volunteers are asked to bring work gloves and wear comfortable walking shoes. Pickup trucks are most welcome and are useful in taking the flags from the trailer at the funeral home to the setup locations.
Setup and take down usually can be completed in just over an hour, according to a press release.
Questions can be directed to Jeff Hastings at 618-409-0323. For information about “The Flagman’s Mission Continues,” visit www.theflagmanmission.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.