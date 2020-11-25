Daily Journal staff report
Spread some holiday cheer while shopping this Saturday and help the Dugan Family 31st annual Fill the Bus Toy Drive.
The event looks to fill a River Valley Metro bus with new, unwrapped toys and gift cards for children who may otherwise not receive gifts this year.
Toys collected during the event will be distributed by local humanitarian organizations.
A River Valley Metro Bus will be in the Bradley Commons parking lot near Dick’s Sporting Goods from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Each family bringing a toy or gift card by 1 p.m. will be entered into a drawing for a $250 gift card.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!