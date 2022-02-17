The snowfall which arrived in the Kankakee and Iroquois County region at about 11 a.m. today is expected to leave behind 6 to 9 inches throughout much of Kankakee County and 8-10 inches in Iroquois County.
Kevin Doom, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Chicago, said the two counties here will be hit with 1 to 1.5 inches of snowfall per hour for much of the next few hours until mid-to-late afternoon.
Doom noted snowfall could measure upwards of 2 inches per hour for brief periods, but high winds — gusting at 20 to 30 mph — will make travel extremely dangerous.
He said there are near-blizzard conditions currently in Iroquois.
"Travel will be extremely dangerous. Stay off the roads as best you can," Doom advised. "If you have to travel, give yourself plenty of time."
Illinois State Police District 21 activated the Emergency Snow Plan for Kankakee, Ford, and Iroquois Counties at 11:30 a.m., which includes a "No Tow" order. All disabled vehicles that are not presenting a hazard will be left on the side of the road/ditches until conditions are safe to remove the vehicle, according to ISP. Stranded motorists will be transported off of the roadway to a safe location.
The southbound lanes of Interstate 57 reopened after being shut down Thursday afternoon at mile post 314 (Bradley) due to a jackknifed semi, according to ISP District 21.
The Kankakee-Iroquois region also received 8-tenths of an inch of rainfall Wednesday night and Thursday morning, which swelled already-overwhelmed rivers and creeks.
The rainfall and Wednesday's high 40s and low 50s temperatures also increased the pace of melting snow, causing an even greater burden on the waterways.
The Kankakee River near Wilmington is at 7 feet and is expected to crest this afternoon at 9.5 feet, which is the moderate flooding stage.
At Momence, the river is at 3.8 feet and is expected to crest at 4.5 feet overnight. The flood stage there is 5 feet.
In Iroquois County, the Iroquois River at Iroquois is at 16.3 feet and is expected to crest at 20 feet on Saturday, causing minor flooding. The flood stage there is 18 feet.
Sugar Creek at Milford is at 18.6 feet, just over the 18-foot flood stage. It is expected to crest at 21 feet Friday. Sugar Creek empties into the Iroquois River at Watseka.
The Iroquois River flows into the Kankakee River at Aroma Park.
Regarding the snowfall, area public works crews have begun plowing the heavier-traveled streets, but plunging temperatures — which are expected to fall to the single digits by Friday's early morning hours — means roads will be icy and dangerous to navigate.
The Kankakee County Sheriff's Department reported there are no roads currently experiencing flooding, but there were some areas along Illinois 102 and Illinois 113 on Wednesday affected by high water.
Area police are reporting many accidents and vehicles going off the roads.
Kankakee County Engineer Mark Rogers noted travel on east-west roads is being hampered by blowing snow.
"The snow is one thing, but add the wind and it changes things," he said.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
