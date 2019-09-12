Call it summer's last gasp.
Heat and humidity reminiscent of July has returned to the area, and as a result, several area schools are curtailing their schedules today.
The Bradley Elementary school district will release Bradley Central students at noon, Bradley East at 12:30 p.m. and Bradley West at 1 p.m.
Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School will dismiss at 11:20 a.m.
Kankakee School District 111 has instituted a Learning, Anywhere Anytime (e-learning) day which will keep its students home altogether.
Bishop McNamara Catholic schools will dismiss students early at all three of its campuses. Junior High students will depart at 12:15 p.m. Prekindergarten through sixth grade students will depart at 12:30. High school students will depart at 1:15 p.m.
Trinity Academy in Kankakee will dismiss at 11:30 a.m.
Watseka schools will also dismiss early. Students at Nettie Davis, Wanda Kendall and the high school will depart at 1:30 p.m. Glenn Raymond students will leave at 1:40.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!