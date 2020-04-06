Paper hearts adorn trees along South Center Avenue in Bradley last week as part of the “Heart Hunters” challenge. The project encourages the creation and hanging of hearts for passers-by to see while the community practices social distancing amid a “stay at home” mandate aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.
Among the many project-themed Facebook groups is “Happy Heart Hunt,” which originated in Wisconsin and states its mission is “to spread happiness, love, kindness and positivity during these unprecedented times.” Another created in Galesburg, called “Heart Hunters,” is nearing 750,000 members and appears to have inspired many in Kankakee County to participate.
So much so, the village of Bradley wrote in a news release that it had joined in on the Social Distancing Scavenger Hunt by putting up hearts at its own Village Hall. With the “stay at home” mandate in effect, lots of children and adults are stuck at home.
This has become a great way to get daily exercise and fresh air during these trying times, and “shows that we are still connected and care,” the village wrote. Since then, dozens of windows across the county have begun to display hearts in creative ways, including the dozens lining Center Avenue in Bradley.
