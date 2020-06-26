Local mayors and police officers are invited to a Black Lives Matter rally on the Kankakee County Courthouse lawn from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 2.
Hosted by African American Improvement Association, the rally is called "Hearts Across the County: From pain to protest, protest to purpose, purpose to plan, and plan to persistence." It will include speakers the Rev. Kenneth Todd and Wheeler Parker who will offer messages of healing and a platform to move forward.
