A local meal prep business aims to help solve the daily “What’s for dinner?” struggle.

We Make — You Bake, founded by Bourbonnais resident Lindsey Laskey in 2019, is the newest option at Riverside Health Fitness Center at 100 Fitness Drive in Bourbonnais.

The food service prepares a variety of fresh-made, frozen meals for customers to pre-order and pick up the following weekend, available in single serve, 2-serving and 4-serving sizes from a changing menu.

