Stefari West Avenue — formerly known as Stefari Café when it was located in the Majestic — has opened the doors to its new location on South West Avenue in Kankakee. Now serving cocktails and dinner in addition to its coffee/tea and breakfast/lunch fare, the new location offers more options for diners.

“It’s been good. Our community has been amazing,” said Ari Frunze, who owns the restaurant with husband Stefan.

The couple planned for a grand opening after the Fourth of July, but were ready to hit the ground running after a soft open event for friends and family.

