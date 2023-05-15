While rumors are swirling regarding the fate of the Northfield Square mall property, one of the businesses in the location which has had long-standing success, KanSai Japanese Steakhouse, is still in operations in what was the former Ruby Tuesday site.

KanSai has been operating in the mall since early 2014.

However, the same run of success for the Saucy Crab, the second restaurant operated by businessman Michael Qui, cannot be said. The Saucy Crab opened in December 2020, but its time in operation lasted just under two-and-a-half years.

