When Steve Schmidt graduated from Bishop McNamara Catholic High School in 1971, he knew he would be headed for college. He just wasn’t sure what he would study.
He opened a course catalog and the first item was accounting.
His career path was set.
“It’s a true story. That’s what he did,” explained his wife, Cassandra Schmidt. He enrolled at Kankakee Community College, then transferred to the University of Illinois‘ College of Commerce and graduated with an accounting degree in December 1975.
In January 1976, he was hired on at the Kankakee accounting firm which was formerly known as Topping, Gianotti and Payne.
He worked there from January 1976 until his retirement in December 2010. He became a partner in the firm in October 1985 and was named its managing partner in January 2006.
He retired from the firm on Dec. 31, 2010, much earlier than he would have wanted. Schmidt suffered from Parkinson’s disease for more than 20 years.
Schmidt died Jan. 1. He was 67.
While crunching numbers was his passion, it wasn’t his only passion, Cassandra noted. He loved manicuring his yard, coaching youth sports and, of course, serving the public.
He was a four-year member of the Bishop McNamara Catholic High School board and it was that taste of service which led to his successful run to the Kankakee School Board in November 1993. He served on the board until 2001, the majority of the time as board president.
He came onto the school board only months after then-Superintendent Kay Green was appointed and Green said last week she could not have asked for a better boss than Schmidt.
“He was simply one of the best. He was so intelligent and he understood finances so well,” she said. “He was able to present finances in a way people could easily understand. He was literally a joy to work with in every way.”
Green noted when Schmidt joined the board, along with several other new members, the district’s budget had a deficit of $3 million.
He said such a situation was not going to be acceptable. The board worked under his leadership to turn that around and within a few years was operating with a surplus.
“His financial expertise was truly needed at that point in time. His ability to think outside the box was extraordinary,” she explained. “No one could have asked for a better boss.”
It was the Parkinson’s which led Schmidt to leave the school board. He explained to the Green and the board that stress aggravated the condition.
Bruce Payne, the accounting firm’s managing partner before Schmidt accepted the role, noted Schmidt a mind made for accounting. He had the great ability to analyze figures.
He noted Schmidt also had a great sense of humor.
“He was just a wonderful person. So caring. He cared so much this community and other people.”
Cassandra said her husband was one of those lucky people. He enjoyed his profession so much he never felt like he was going to work.
She noted the Parkinson’s illness obviously took a great toll on him, but he never complained about his fate. “Never,” she said. “And he never gave up. He never gave up.”
She added, “Steve always wanted to be part of the community. He always wanted to help. He just did things. He always stepped up.”
• • •
A business was also lost this past week with ownership of the Family Video chain closing its remaining store across the country. Two of the nearly 250 remaining outlets were located in Kankakee and Bourbonnais.
The end has come for the Family Video chain and that means the two locations here will be closed.
This was a decision people could have seen coming a mile away. In a way it’s hard to believe the business stayed open as long as it did due to the dramatic changes in how consumers access movies.
While some people cast jokes about the business’ fate, I certainly have fond memories of the Family Video on Kankakee’s west side.
It was there where my family would often rent movies or games for a weekend’s worth of entertainment for a few dollars. Back when our two sons were young, money was often in short supply.
We would rent a movie or two and march upstairs. We would have “popcorn parties” in the boys’ bedroom as we spread a few comforters on the floor, ate popcorn and watched a movie.
It was cheap and it was fun. As my wife and I look back on those days, they were the best of times. I know the boys loved them as well.
So it was with a sense of sadness when I wrote the story regarding the video stores being closed.
But I would like to tell the company, and the former BlockBuster Video stores as well, thank you. While the stores are gone, they will certainly not be forgotten.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!