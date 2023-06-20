Essential Smoothies, Denise Smith

Denise Smith, owner of Essential Smoothies, prepares a smoothie at her health-focused business inside Northfield Square mall.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

A new way to shop resale has come to Momence

Tuffy’s on Washington has recently opened at 106 E. Washington St. The one-of-a-kind resale store opened on May 26 with a grand opening event. Tuffy’s on Washington is the sister store of already established Duffy’s Odds & Ends, LLC, and is located right next door.

Both stores offer modern and vintage antiques and a wide arrangement of home furnishings and artwork. The stores also offer vintage lighting and lamps. Experienced jeweler and manager Barb Starkey sells quality jewelry pieces in the stores.

