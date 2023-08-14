After just over a year in its first store front, Madame Saint Vintage is moving up the block.

The retail store for vintage finds (including home goods, clothing and more) has been located at 275 S. Schuyler Ave.since June 2022. Come Sept. 1, it will be at 163 S. Schuyler Ave.

“We didn’t imagine we’d be moving after year one,” said Nina Piolatto, co-owner of the store.

