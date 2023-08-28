Chippewa Campground (copy)

A camper arrives at Chippewa campground in Kankakee River State Park in this 2015 file photo. The campground has been closed since but is reopening today. 

 Daily Journal/File photo

Kankakee River State Park’s Chippewa campground will reopen to visitors today after being closed since 2015.

“Reopening this campground has been a long time coming, and I am thrilled that we’ve reached this moment,” said Illinois Department of Natural Resources Director Natalie Phelps Finnie in a news release.

“Campers who enjoy the Chippewa campground have been waiting patiently for it to reopen, and our staff is excited to welcome them there in time for Labor Day weekend and fall foliage season.”

