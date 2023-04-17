Mi Casa on Broadway (copy)

From left, Humberto Higura and Andrea Ibarra, of Kankakee, and Adriana Zamudio, of St. Anne, pose outside their restaurant, Mi Casa of Broadway, which opened in 2021. The owners announced via social media this past week that they would be closing this location. 

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

Jasmyne Humble, Kankakee County’s communications director, announced this past Tuesday that she was leaving her position with the county to enter into private business.

“I just decided to focus on my growing businesses,” said Humble after the county board meeting when she gave her presentation on the county’s American Rescue Plan Act report.

It was her final function as communications director and last day working for the county.

Recommended for you