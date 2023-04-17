Snow this morning will taper off this afternoon, but it will remain cloudy with increasing winds. High near 45F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Some passing clouds. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
From left, Humberto Higura and Andrea Ibarra, of Kankakee, and Adriana Zamudio, of St. Anne, pose outside their restaurant, Mi Casa of Broadway, which opened in 2021. The owners announced via social media this past week that they would be closing this location.
Jasmyne Humble, Kankakee County’s communications director, announced this past Tuesday that she was leaving her position with the county to enter into private business.
“I just decided to focus on my growing businesses,” said Humble after the county board meeting when she gave her presentation on the county’s American Rescue Plan Act report.
It was her final function as communications director and last day working for the county.
“It has been an honor to serve in my hometown for these past years,” said Humble in an email to board members. “I wanted to take a moment to express my gratitude for the opportunity to work with you. I wish nothing but continued success in all of Kankakee County’s endeavors and I look forward to staying connected.”
Humble has jewelry and stationery businesses, and said what’s “really taking off right now is financial services” that she’s involved with through another company. She also is going to start her own consulting business part time.
Some of the projects Humble coordinated for the county during her nearly two years as a director included ARPA communications and outreach, ARPA reports and presentations, help with the design of the new Kankakee County website, county E-waste marketing campaigns, managing the new website and social media management.
Humble said the ARPA report was her biggest project.
“The Kankakee county website was another huge project,” she said. “Then just being the liaison between the applicants and the county, so I’m really proud of that.”
Humble is a 2007 graduate of Kankakee High School and earned a degree in broadcast journalism in 2011 from Illinois State University. She worked as a television news reporter and producer in Rockford and in Wausau, Wis., before coming back to Kankakee. She was the city of Kankakee’s marketing and communications coordinator from August 2019 through April of 2021.
Humble was appointed Kankakee County’s communications director in June of 2021.
Mi Casa on Broadway to close
Mi Casa on Broadway, 801 W. Broadway St., Bradley, owned by Humberto Higura and Andrea Ibarra, of Kankakee, and Adriana Zamudio, of St. Anne, is set to close. The business opened in the summer of 2021.
On April 13, the business posted to its Facebook page, “Today has been one of the hardest days thus far. After trying to avoid this for so long we were left with no choice. We will be closing ‘Mi Casa’ on Broadway as of now.
“We hope that we can reopen soon. We want to take the time to express our gratitude for each and everyone of you. Meanwhile our first location Mi Casa Authentic Mexican Cuisine will still be open as well as our food trucks! As always, see you tomorrow.”
When contacted for further details regarding the closing, the Journal did not receive comment by the time of press publication.
The additional Mi Casa location is at 481 Main St., Bourbonnais under the name Mi Casa Authentic Cuisine.
In a May 2021 Journal article, the owners discussed the Broadway business’s opening.
“We will offer quality service, quality food and nice ambience. We do that and we will have quality customers,” Zamudio said.
But will the Broadway restaurant impact the Main Street location, the business owners were asked.
They do not believe so. The Main Street location is more of food-to-go, while the Broadway location will focus on more unique dishes as well as a unique dining experience.
Municipal Bank’s grand reopening
From 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Municipal Bank, 720 Main St., NW, Bourbonnais, there will be a grand reopening and ribbon-cutting event. Attendees can enjoy live music, refreshments and hors d’oeuvres.
PNC Bank changing Saturday hours
Starting May 1, PNC Bank will be changing its Saturday hours to run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This will impact both the Bourbonnais and Kankakee locations.
Cuatro Gallos opens in Bourbonnais
The Isidros Tamales & Taqueria location in Bourbonnais is under new ownership and is now named Cuatro Gallos. The menu includes a large offering of Mexican dishes, including quesadillas, carnes asadas and fajitas.
The restaurant is at 263 N. Convent St., Bourbonnais. Call 815-573-5279 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.