With competition expected sooner rather than later when it comes to the sale of recreational marijuana, the owner of Bradley-based Phili Dispensary, 1300 Locke Drive, was successful in getting extended business hours.

At last week’s Bradley Village Board meeting, owner Mike Phillips, of Highland Park, sought and received extra hours of service.

Instead of being open for business from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, two hours of additional time will be added each day of the week.

