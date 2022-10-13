...HIGH FIRE DANGER TODAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR EAST CENTRAL ILLINOIS AND NORTHWEST INDIANA...
* Affected Area...Newton, Jasper, Benton, Kankakee, Iroquois and
Ford.
* Timing...This afternoon and early evening
* Winds...Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* Relative Humidity...As low as 20 percent.
* Impacts...The combination of strong winds, very low relative
humidity, and dry fuels will promote dangerous fire behavior.
Any fires will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning should
be postponed today.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds to 30 kt and significant waves to 5 ft
expected.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Burns Harbor IN.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Health department waiting to get updated boosters for 5-11 year olds
KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County Health Department is ordering updated COVID-19 booster vaccines for children ages 5 to 11, which were authorized Wednesday by the Food and Drug Administration and recommended for use by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
KCHD Administrator John Bevis said Thursday it expects to receive updated Pfizer boosters for kids in the next week or two.
The updated boosters are designed to protect against new and old strains of COVID-19, including the dominant BA.5 and omicron variants. They have been approved for those over 12 since late August, but the younger age group requires smaller doses.
The health department has not yet ordered doses of Moderna's updated booster for children six and up, Bevis said, but it will.
The shots will be available to kids in this age range who have completed an initial COVID-19 vaccination series two months ago or longer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.