Although the summer has come to a close, there are still plenty of nice weather days left to take to the Kankakee River. The river and the natural beauties found in parks throughout the community are draws for visitors to Kankakee County.
Water-related accidents claim many lives across our nation’s parks and waterways. Every day, about 10 people die from unintentional drowning, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Drowning is the fifth leading cause of unintentional injury death for people of all ages, and the second leading cause of injury death for children ages 1 to 14 years.
Think Kankakee County is immune to these statistics. Think again. The Kankakee County Health Department says the Kankakee River has been the site of many accidents. Accidents have occurred at Hide’s Hole near the water treatment plant and Devil’s Hole, approximately 1/3-mile downstream of area No. 2 on the Illinois Route 113 side of river.
Injuries have occurred at Indian Caves along the Perry Farm trail and in Rock Creek, near the concession stand and suspension bridge at the mouth of rock creek on the Illinois Route 102 side of Kankakee River State Park.
And that doesn’t mention the dams. Injuries have been reported at Kankakee, Wilmington and Momence dams.
Now, the health department is joining with other community organizations and governmental agencies to bring about water safety awareness.
The work is “a collaborative effort of many agencies working to have a more focused effort in addressing water safety issues in order to keep those who visit our parks and rivers safe,” Lindsay Wilson, the department’s health promotion coordinator, said in an email.
Many victims of water-related accidents were not trying to swim but were simply engaging in activities as innocent as wading, taking photos or playing along the river bank. Some victims were attempting to swim in swift waters and overestimated their swimming ability and underestimated river current. Some were wading in the river but weren’t aware of the dangerous drop-offs or holes in the river bed.
The KCHD is offering the following safety tips to those who plan to enter the community’s waterways this fall:
• Rivers and streams can still have dangerous currents when the water levels are low.
• Slippery rocks, an unstable shoreline or even a distraction that takes your focus away from the water, can cause an accident — quickly and quietly.
• Check river and stream conditions before heading out on your adventure and always let someone know where you are going and when you will return.
• Observe “No Swimming” signs and any other posted signage in recreation areas.
• Where allowed, choose swimming areas carefully. Often hazards are not visible in what may seem like a good place to swim or wade.
• Wear a properly fitting personal floatation device (life jacket) for all river activities. Don’t assume you have the swimming skills to keep you afloat. Even the strongest swimmers can drown.
• When near rapids or other moving water, always stay on the established trails or developed areas.
• Keep a close watch on children even if they are far from the water. Water safety for children is especially important as they can quickly enter the water and get in trouble when your attention is diverted for only a moment.
• Never walk, play or climb on slippery rocks and logs near rivers and streams.
• Never dive in waters where you are unable to see the bottom or in areas where no diving signs are posted.
• Be cautious of sudden drop offs and know where key danger areas are.
• Be aware of low head dams (a small structure that impounds a small amount of water and spans the width of river or stream).
Boating safety tips:
• Take a boating safety course.
• All vessels should have an anchor device with 50 feet of anchor line. If motor failure occurs, anchor and call for help.
• Having a canoe paddle in your boat can be useful to bring your boat to shore in case of motor failure.
• Waterfowl season is quickly approaching. Remember to wear warm, appropriate clothing to keep warm when boating or wading in the dark to get to blinds. Traveling in the dark makes you very vulnerable so it is recommended to have personal flotation devices and bright coloring in the event of an accident.
• It is important to remember that personal flotation devices (life jackets) can be lifesaving tools.
• Wear brightly colored lifejackets, you want to be visible if you go overboard.
• Use life jackets that are impact resistant.
• These devices can also help retain body heat in cold water.
• Be particularly cautious near dams, where there can be many hazards caused by water flows, human activities, environmental factors, and the structures themselves. Know that the back current can pull you in. Kankakee and Wilmington dams have had multiple incidents over the years, some fatal.
