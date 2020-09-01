KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County Health Department will offer walk-in flu clinics on Thursdays in September to help prevent the spread of flu. The department provides various types of vaccines to meet the needs of the community, including the high-dose vaccine for seniors.
The walk-in flu clinics will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 3, 10, 17 and 24 for ages 19+ and children with private insurance. A clinic set for Oct. 15 is for all ages.
You can also call to schedule an appointment. The health department is located at 2390 W. Station St. in Kankakee and can be reached via phone at 815-802-9400.
The clinics will accept many private insurances, as well as Medicaid and Medicare. Most insurances cover the flu shot at no cost to you. If you do not have insurance coverage, prices will be based on income.
The flu virus can lead to serious respiratory infections that sometimes lead to hospitalizations, according to the health department. The flu is more severe than a cold, it can come on suddenly, and can include the following symptoms: fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches, tiredness, and occasionally vomiting and diarrhea.
Influenza can be especially deadly for older adults, according to a press release. Getting the flu puts you at a higher risk of dying from other illnesses such as stroke, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and other lung diseases. Ninety percent of influenza-related deaths occur in older adults. The high-dose vaccine, which contains 4 times the amount of protection when compared to the standard flu vaccine, is recommended for adults age 65 and older.
Getting a flu vaccine is the first and most important step to protect everyone in your family against this year’s flu season, according to the health department. It is recommended that everyone 6 months and older get the flu vaccine every year. Only the injectable flu vaccine is recommended this year, the health department says. Other important steps include frequent hand washing, staying home when you are sick, and staying away from people that are sick.
The health department says there is no evidence that getting a flu vaccine increases the risk of getting COVID-19. There are many benefits from flu vaccination and preventing flu is always important, but in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s even more important to do everything possible to reduce illnesses and preserve scarce health care resources, the deparment says.
