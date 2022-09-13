top story Health department offering car seat inspections Sept. 23 Daily Journal staff report Sep 13, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Kankakee County Health Department Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KANKAKEE — An upcoming event offers the opportunity to check if young vehicle passengers are riding safely in the right seat.Car seat inspections conducted by certified child passenger safety technicians will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Sept. 23, at the Kankakee County Health Department.The inspections are part of the National Child Passenger Safety Week, Sept. 18-24.No registration is required and drive-ups are welcome.Attendees are advised to bring both their car seat and vehicle manual for the car seat inspection if possible.The health department is at 2390 W. Station St., Kankakee.For more information on how to safely secure children of different ages in car seats, visit facebook.com/kankakeehealth. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Stories Articles Images Commented ArticlesCrash closes I-57 northbound lanes in Kankakee CountyLook for tax rebates from stateIroquois County deputies bust underage drinking partyAroma Park river-dredging project is officially launchedKankakee will end vehicle sticker program if home rule keptA second scoop of love: The story of Bruce, Cheryle and BreyersHotwagner new AD at Manteno; Wenzel promoted to associate principalPro Update: Ward makes Cardinals roster; Holderman out for seasonBlotter: Sept. 6, 2022FOOTBALL: Week 3 capsules Images CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.