KANKAKEE — An upcoming event offers the opportunity to check if young vehicle passengers are riding safely in the right seat.

Car seat inspections conducted by certified child passenger safety technicians will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Sept. 23, at the Kankakee County Health Department.

The inspections are part of the National Child Passenger Safety Week, Sept. 18-24.

