Health department hosting adolescent wellness clinic Daily Journal staff report Sep 19, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Kankakee County Health Department Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County Health Department will host an Adolescent Wellness Visit Clinic on Saturday, Oct. 1, for adolescents (ages 11-21) living in the county.Comprehensive appointments to complete an adolescent’s school physical, immunizations, point-of-care testing and/or additional screenings will be offered.Appointments are required and walk-ins will not be accepted.The number of available appointments are limited, but other clinic opportunities will be available in the spring of 2023, with dates to be determined, according to the health department.The wellness visits will be conducted in partnership with Illinois State University Mennonite College of Nursing and family nurse practitioners.If an adolescent is not covered by insurance, their appointment cost will be $50 (cash or card collected on Oct. 1).Appointments must be confirmed by Sept. 21.Find more information and schedule an appointment at bit.ly/3UjfTBS. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Stories Articles Images Commented ArticlesBradley police shooting suspect back in courtKankakee police make arrest in February 2021 homicideFederal inmate housed at Kankakee County jail diesArrest made in July 2021 homicide of teenKankakee schools assistant superintendent of curriculum resignsKankakee police arrest man on home repair fraud chargesUPDATE: Authorities apprehend Iroquois County fugitiveSaluting a man of service: Ashkum firefighter laid to restKHS student accused in shooting incident expelled for one yearPolice searching for suspect in Iroquois County Images CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.