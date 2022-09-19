Kankakee County Health Department logo
Kankakee County Health Department

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County Health Department will host an Adolescent Wellness Visit Clinic on Saturday, Oct. 1, for adolescents (ages 11-21) living in the county.

Comprehensive appointments to complete an adolescent’s school physical, immunizations, point-of-care testing and/or additional screenings will be offered.

Appointments are required and walk-ins will not be accepted.

