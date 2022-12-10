KCCSI

A line forms outside the offices at KCCSI, the nonprofit organization that distributes federal money to help needy residents with the cost of home heating. This year, the Kankakee County Health Department and Catholic Charities will be collecting blankets for those in need.

 The Daily Journal/file

Kankakee County Health Department has partnered with several local organizations to provide blankets and pajama pants to those in need of warmth this season.

Blanket drive

According to the Citizens Utility Board, electricity and home heating costs are expected to rise as the temperatures drop this holiday season. Many fellow community members will need to turn down their thermostats to offset these rising energy costs.

