...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds to 35 kt and significant
waves to 8 ft occasionally to 10 feet expected. For the Small
Craft Advisory, southwest winds to 30 kt. Highest waves east of
Burns Harbor.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN, and Wilmette
Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 10 PM CST Wednesday. For
the Small Craft Advisory, until midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
A line forms outside the offices at KCCSI, the nonprofit organizaion that distributes federal money to help needy residents with the cost of home heating. This year, the Kankakee County Health Department and Catholic Charities will be collecting blankets for those in need.
According to the Citizens Utility Board, electricity and home heating costs are expected to rise as the temperatures drop this holiday season. Many fellow community members will need to turn down their thermostats to offset these rising energy costs.
Kankakee County Health Department has partnered with Catholic Charities serving Kankakee and Kankakee County Community Services, Inc., to bring the gift of warmth to older adults on fixed incomes and struggling families in the community with a blanket drive.
Participants can make their new blanket selection through the Blanket Drive Wish List at Amazon.com and click on the Kankakee County Health Department shipping address provided at the online checkout. The blankets will be sent to the Kankakee County Health Department and then distributed through Catholic Charities services to homebound older adults and through the Kankakee County Community Services, Inc. food pantry.
There are a variety of blankets on the Wish List ranging in cost from $10 to $25 with many colors and sizes to choose from. This Blanket Drive will remain open until Feb. 15 for those who may still like to contribute after the holidays are over. For more information and to purchase a blanket, go to tinyurl.com/yc2zknbv.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.